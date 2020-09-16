SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SICRF opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies, as well as central banks. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

