SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
SICRF opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.
SimCorp A/S Company Profile
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.