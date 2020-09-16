SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

There is no company description available for Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd.

