Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Shares of Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.24. Duo World shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 6,777 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Duo World in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

