United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.00. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBCP. TheStreet upgraded United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of United Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

