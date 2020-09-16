Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.00. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

