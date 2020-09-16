HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.48. HyreCar shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 4,055 shares changing hands.

HYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.