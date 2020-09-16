Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.00. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 13 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

