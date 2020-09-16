Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.50. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

