Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.57. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

