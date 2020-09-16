Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.26. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 5,766 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 120,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $293,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

