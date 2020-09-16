Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa) (NASDAQ:LACQU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.65. Leisure Acquisition shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 300 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

