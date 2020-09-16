Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.23

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 125063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

