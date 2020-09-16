Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.35. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $686.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

