Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

