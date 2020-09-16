Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $220.05

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.05 and last traded at $219.62, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 469.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 275.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

