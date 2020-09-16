Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Up 13.3%

Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 99,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 384,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

