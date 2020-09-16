Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Shares Gap Down to $47.78

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $46.25. Tortoise Acquisition shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1,364 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

