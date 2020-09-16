Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Shares Gap Down to $47.78

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $46.25. Tortoise Acquisition shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1,364 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.
In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
