Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.21. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The company has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

