CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.44. CNFinance shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNF shares. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. started coverage on CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 449.45 and a current ratio of 449.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

