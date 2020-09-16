CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.44. CNFinance shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CNF shares. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. started coverage on CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 449.45 and a current ratio of 449.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.
About CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.