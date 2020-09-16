Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Up 18.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP)’s stock price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.31. Approximately 87,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 85,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -102.65.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

