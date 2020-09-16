Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.66 and last traded at C$21.53. Approximately 153,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 503,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.78.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

