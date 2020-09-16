Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.66 and last traded at C$21.53. Approximately 153,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 503,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.78.
In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.
About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
