Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.40. Hudson Capital shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 10,518 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services.

