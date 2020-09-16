ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.75. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $291,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

