HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $13.80. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut HMN Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.10.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. M3F Inc. lifted its position in HMN Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 190,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

