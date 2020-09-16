Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Up 9.1%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 375,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 105,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

