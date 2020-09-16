Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hill-Rom has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

