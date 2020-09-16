Best of the Best plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BOTB)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.23) on Wednesday. Best of the Best has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,850 ($24.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.78. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million and a P/E ratio of 43.45.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a report on Monday, June 15th.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Dividend History for Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22
Best of the Best plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3
Best of the Best plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend
null To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
null To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report