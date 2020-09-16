Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3304 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has increased its dividend payment by 116.1% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $445.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
