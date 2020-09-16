Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3304 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has increased its dividend payment by 116.1% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $445.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

