null (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from null’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

null has decreased its dividend by 59.5% over the last three years.

Shares of AEF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. null has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

