Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

NYSE AOD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

