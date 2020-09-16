Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

AWP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.