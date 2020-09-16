Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.78.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
