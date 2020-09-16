Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

