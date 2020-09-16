PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 6th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

