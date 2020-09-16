PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 6th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.
PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Shares of PHM opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.
In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
