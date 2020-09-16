International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.55 on October 5th

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

IBOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

