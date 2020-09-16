Bank of America Corp DE Sells 80,606 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $38,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Emcor Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Emcor Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

