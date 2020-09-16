Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.64% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

