Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Receives $62.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $57.58 on Friday. Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

