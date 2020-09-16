Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $3.88

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $17.37 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.