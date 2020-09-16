Bank of America Corp DE Sells 23,560 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of RenaissanceRe worth $39,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

