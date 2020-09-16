OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $40,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $843,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

