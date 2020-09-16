Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $40,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 17.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cabot by 121.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of CBT opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.