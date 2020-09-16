Brokerages Set Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Price Target at $34.57

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of RXN opened at $30.35 on Friday. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

