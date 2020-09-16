Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,370 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,611 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 310,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

