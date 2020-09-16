Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DNKN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

