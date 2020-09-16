APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 8,532 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,302 shares of company stock worth $313,967. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.