Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,678,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.