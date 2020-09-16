Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,258,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

