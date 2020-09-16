Stifel Financial Corp Sells 550 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,242.95 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,202.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,081.35.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,247.72.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

