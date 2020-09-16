Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 276.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 470,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Carnival by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 512.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

