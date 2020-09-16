SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,714.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

